Jonny DeLuca News: Drives in two in OD loss
DeLuca went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Cardinals.
With left-hander Matthew Liberatore on the mound for St. Louis, DeLuca got the start in right field and batted sixth for Tampa Bay. He drove in a pair with a single in the sixth inning. DeLuca missed most of the 2025 season battling shoulder, hamstring and quadriceps injuries, requiring two stints of the 60-day injured list. Now healthy, DeLuca figures to see regular playing time against left-handed pitching this season.
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