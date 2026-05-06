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Jonny DeLuca News: Handling short-side platoon role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 9:15pm

DeLuca went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Toronto.

DeLuca doubled off Blue Jays southpaw Patrick Corbin for his seventh two-bagger of the year. While DeLuca tends to sit versus right-handed pitching, he's been effective in his part-time role for the Rays. Over 34 at-bats against left-handers, the righty-hitting outfielder is batting .294 with two home runs, four doubles and nine RBI.

Jonny DeLuca
Tampa Bay Rays
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