Jonny DeLuca News: Handling short-side platoon role
DeLuca went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Toronto.
DeLuca doubled off Blue Jays southpaw Patrick Corbin for his seventh two-bagger of the year. While DeLuca tends to sit versus right-handed pitching, he's been effective in his part-time role for the Rays. Over 34 at-bats against left-handers, the righty-hitting outfielder is batting .294 with two home runs, four doubles and nine RBI.
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