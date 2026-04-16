Jonny DeLuca News: Hits three-run homer in win

DeLuca went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

DeLuca entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Jake Fraley in the seventh inning and took Tyler Gilbert deep with a three-run blast to bolster the Rays' lead to 8-0. This was DeLuca's second homer of the season, and it was also the third straight game in which he drove in at least one run. DeLuca has also hit safely in four of his last five games, notching a .824 OPS in 17 at-bats over that stretch.