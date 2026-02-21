Jonny DeLuca News: In Saturday's lineup
DeLuca (hamstring/quad) will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
DeLuca ended the 2025 campaign on the 60-day IL with a right quad strain, but after a full offseason of recovery, he's ready to return to the field for the Rays' spring opener. As one of the team's few right-handed outfield bats, the 27-year-old figures to see regular action against southpaws this year.
