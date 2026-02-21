Jonny DeLuca headshot

Jonny DeLuca News: In Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

DeLuca (hamstring/quad) will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

DeLuca ended the 2025 campaign on the 60-day IL with a right quad strain, but after a full offseason of recovery, he's ready to return to the field for the Rays' spring opener. As one of the team's few right-handed outfield bats, the 27-year-old figures to see regular action against southpaws this year.

Jonny DeLuca
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonny DeLuca See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonny DeLuca See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
11 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
74 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
188 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
195 days ago