Jonny DeLuca News: Likely to get first shot in CF

DeLuca is projected to begin the 2025 season as the Rays' center fielder, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Rays traded Jose Siri to the Mets during the offseason, creating an opening in center field. DeLuca is expected to fill that void thanks primarily to his defensive ability, though he'll likely need to perform better at the plate to maintain regular at-bats throughout the campaign. He posted just a 77 wRC+ across 362 big-league plate appearances in 2024, and Richie Palacios can also handle center field duties.