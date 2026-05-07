Jonny DeLuca News: Logs fifth steal

DeLuca went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox.

DeLuca was in the lineup for the third time in four games since the Rays have faced three left-handed starters in that stretch. The outfielder is firmly in a short-side platoon role, but he offers a bit of speed and decent contact skills when he plays. He's batting .284 with a .762 OPS, two home runs, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored, seven doubles and five steals on six attempts over 86 plate appearances. He has appeared in all seven of the Rays' games in May so far, going 6-for-21 (.286) for the month.