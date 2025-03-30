Jonny DeLuca News: Pilfers two bags in win

DeLuca went 3-for-4 with two steals in Sunday's 6-4 victory against Colorado.

After swiping 16 bags in 362 plate appearances last season, DeLuca opened his 2025 stolen base ledger with a pair in this series finale. The 26-year-old also collected his fourth career three-hit game, knocking a trio of singles. Despite Tampa Bay's penchant for platoons, DeLuca looks to be locked in as the everyday center fielder, which should allow him to eclipse his stolen base total from 2024.