Jonny DeLuca News: Playing time on rise
DeLuca will start in center field and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays have deployed DeLuca as a short-side platoon player for most of the season, but he could get the chance to play more regularly against right-handed pitching after Jake Fraley (hernIa) was placed on the injured list Sunday. Though he'll be included in the lineup against Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers on Monday, DeLuca started versus righties in the final two games of the Rays' weekend series versus Miami.
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