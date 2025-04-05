Jonny DeLuca News: Racking up steals

DeLuca went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Rangers.

DeLuca has started seven of eight games in center field to begin the season, with Saturday marking his third multi-hit performance. He has yet to barrel a ball, but he's still found a way to remain fantasy relevant thanks to his aggressiveness on the basepaths. Saturday's swiped bag gives him a total of four on the season, and he has yet to be caught.