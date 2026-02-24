Jonny Farmelo News: Seeing regular time in spring

Farmelo got the start in center field in Monday's Catctus League game against the Dodgers and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base.

The Mariners are taking an extended look at Farmelo early this spring, as the outfielder has appeared in three of their first four Cactus League contests. Farmelo has responded nicely, going 3-for-8 with a double and a pair of stolen bases. A first-round pick in the 2023 draft, Farmelo is one of the top prospects in a deep Seattle system, though he's been limited by numerous injuries early in his career. He appeared in just 30 games in 2025, where he posted a solid .819 OPS with seven home runs and two steals. Farmelo will likely return to High-A Everett to start the 2026 campaign.