Jorbit Vivas Injury: Dealing with sore shoulder
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Vivas hasn't participated in any Grapefruit League games due to shoulder soreness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Vivas is close to being game-ready, per Boone. The 23-year-old hit .225/.347/.366 with nine homers and 20 steals over 93 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024 and is likely to head back there to begin the 2025 campaign.
