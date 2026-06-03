Jorbit Vivas News: Back on bench Wednesday

Vivas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Vivas had started at second base twice and third base once over the Nationals' previous four games, going 2-for-11 with a walk and a run scored during that stretch. Washington has seemingly moved Curtis Mead into a full-time role at third base, but Vivas could end up getting more opportunities at the keystone if Nasim Nunez continues to languish at the plate. Though he leads the majors with 22 stolen bases, Nunez is slashing just .182/.256/.221 since the start of May.