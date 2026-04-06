Jorbit Vivas News: Heading to bench Monday
Vivas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Vivas will hit the bench Monday, but he had picked up starts in each of the last three games. He recorded a base hit in each of those contests and also drew two walks, bringing his on-base percentage up to .476 on the season. While he's holding his own at the plate, Vivas could continue to get a look as a near-everyday player at third or second base.
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