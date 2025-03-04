Jorbit Vivas News: Making spring debut

Vivas (shoulder) will start at second base and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Vivas will be making his spring debut Tuesday after a sore shoulder delayed his entry into the spring lineup. The 23-year-old infielder is a member of the Yankees' 40-man roster, but he has yet to make his big-league debut and is most likely to begin the 2025 season in an everyday role at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.