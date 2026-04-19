Jorbit Vivas News: On bench Sunday

Vivas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The left-handed-hitting Vivas had started in six of the Nationals' last seven games, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while southpaw Robbie Ray takes the hill for the Giants. With a .780 OPS through 54 plate appearances, Vivas has put himself in consideration for the final spot in the Nationals' regular lineup against right-handed pitching, but he may have to settle for more of a part-time role with Jose Tena (.811 OPS in 36 plate appearances) having gotten off to a similarly strong start.