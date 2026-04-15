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Jorbit Vivas News: Playing time on upswing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Vivas will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

He'll stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game, this time shifting over to the keystone after manning third base in each of the previous three contests. While the left-handed-hitting Vivas' playing time against left-handed pitching is likely to remain more variable, he might have earned himself more frequent opportunities to start versus righties after getting on base at a .406 clip in 33 plate appearances against them so far in 2026.

Jorbit Vivas
Washington Nationals
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