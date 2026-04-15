Jorbit Vivas News: Playing time on upswing
Vivas will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
He'll stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game, this time shifting over to the keystone after manning third base in each of the previous three contests. While the left-handed-hitting Vivas' playing time against left-handed pitching is likely to remain more variable, he might have earned himself more frequent opportunities to start versus righties after getting on base at a .406 clip in 33 plate appearances against them so far in 2026.
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