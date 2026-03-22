Jorbit Vivas News: Shipped to Nationals
The Nationals acquired Vivas from the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Sean Paul Linan.
Vivas is out of minor-league options, so the Yankees found a trade partner instead of losing him through the waiver process. The 25-year-old played in 29 games in his first taste of the majors in 2026, recording a .516 OPS over 64 plate appearances.
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