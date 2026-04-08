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Jorbit Vivas News: Sticking in bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Vivas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

After picking up starts in all three games of the Nationals' series versus the Dodgers over the weekend, Vivas has been on the bench for the entire three-game set versus the Cardinals. Despite posting a .934 OPS over 23 plate appearances to begin the season, Vivas looks like he'll have to settle for a utility role while Washington has all of its key infielders available.

Jorbit Vivas
Washington Nationals
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