Jordan Balazovic News: Off to solid start

Balazovic, who pitched a scoreless frame in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, now has a 1.80 ERA across five innings this spring.

Balazovic has made three appearances in the Grapefruit League, with two of them covering multiple innings, and he's pitched well so far. The 26-year-old came up as a starter in Minnesota's farm system and had some prospect buzz, but he never really made his mark with the Twins. After spending the end of the 2024 season as a member of Doosan Bears in the KBO, Balazovic will now attempt to crack Detroit's Opening Day bullpen, though he'll likely begin the year in the minors with a chance to get called up down the road.