Jordan Beck Injury: Lands on shelf
Beck was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
It's not clear as to when Beck picked up the hamstring injury, but he'll be forced to miss at least the next 10 days while on the mend. Braxton Fulford was recalled in a corresponding move.
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