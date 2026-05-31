Jordan Beck Injury: Starts up running program
Beck (hamstring) was able to begin a running progression this past week, MLB.com reports.
Beck was placed on the 10-day injured list May 18 due to a left hamstring injury, but the fact that he's running again likely indicates that he's working his way back from a low-grade strain. Once he's running the bases at full speed, Beck may need only a brief minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Beck See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Beck See More