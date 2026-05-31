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Jordan Beck Injury: Starts up running program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Beck (hamstring) was able to begin a running progression this past week, MLB.com reports.

Beck was placed on the 10-day injured list May 18 due to a left hamstring injury, but the fact that he's running again likely indicates that he's working his way back from a low-grade strain. Once he's running the bases at full speed, Beck may need only a brief minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the IL.

Jordan Beck
Colorado Rockies
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