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Jordan Beck News: Drives in three runs Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Beck went 1-for-4 with a three-run double during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Miami.

Beck provided the Rockies all of their runs in the first inning with a bases-clearing, three-run double to left field off Max Meyer. Beck has gone 2-for-7 with four RBI and a walk over his first two games of the regular season. He's looking to improve on his 2025 campaign, when he posted a .733 OPS with 19 steals (on 27 attempts), five triples, 16 home runs and 53 RBI across 587 plate appearances.

Jordan Beck
Colorado Rockies
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