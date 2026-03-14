Jordan Beck News: Fine-tuning plate approach
Beck has gone 9-for-33 with one home run across 33 at-bats in 11 Cactus League games.
Beck has hit for a fine batting average, but he has 13 strikeouts across 38 plate appearances. Neither he nor manager Warren Schaeffer is concerned, however, as Beck has primarily focused on fine-tuning his swing in batting practice while hitting off of a Trajeckt Arc machine. Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Beck has focused more on his work in non-game action because he is assured of a starting position to begin the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Beck See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300Yesterday
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3008 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal18 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30023 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30051 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Beck See More