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Jordan Beck News: Fine-tuning plate approach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Beck has gone 9-for-33 with one home run across 33 at-bats in 11 Cactus League games.

Beck has hit for a fine batting average, but he has 13 strikeouts across 38 plate appearances. Neither he nor manager Warren Schaeffer is concerned, however, as Beck has primarily focused on fine-tuning his swing in batting practice while hitting off of a Trajeckt Arc machine. Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Beck has focused more on his work in non-game action because he is assured of a starting position to begin the regular season.

Jordan Beck
Colorado Rockies
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