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Jordan Beck News: Grabbing seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Beck is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.

It's the second day off this season already for Beck, who is 2-for-11 with a 2:2 BB:K in the first three contests of the season. Troy Johnston will grab a start in right field Tuesday in Beck's place.

Jordan Beck
Colorado Rockies
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