Jordan Beck News: Grabbing seat Tuesday
Beck is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.
It's the second day off this season already for Beck, who is 2-for-11 with a 2:2 BB:K in the first three contests of the season. Troy Johnston will grab a start in right field Tuesday in Beck's place.
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