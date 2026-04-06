Jordan Beck News: Heading to bench Monday
Beck is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
Beck will hit the bench for the second time in four games while the Rockies go with an outfield configuration of Jake McCarthy, Brenton Doyle and Troy Johnston from left to right. Johnston will be making his seventh consecutive start and may have settled into a near-everyday role at this point, which could result in Beck becoming more of a part-time player. Beck hasn't helped his case for earning regular at-bats by getting off to a 2-for-22 start to the season at the dish.
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