Jordan Beck News: Resting Saturday
Beck isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Beck will retreat to the bench Saturday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk during a loss in Friday's season opener. Troy Johnston will replace him as Colorado's right fielder and bat sixth.
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