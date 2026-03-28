Jordan Beck headshot

Jordan Beck News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Beck isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Beck will retreat to the bench Saturday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk during a loss in Friday's season opener. Troy Johnston will replace him as Colorado's right fielder and bat sixth.

Jordan Beck
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Beck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Beck See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship
MLB
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship
Author Image
Clay Link
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
22 days ago
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
32 days ago