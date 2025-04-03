Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Beck News: Sitting again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Beck is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Beck will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Rockies hand Mickey Moniak another start in left field after he went 1-for-2 at the dish in Wednesday's 5-1 loss. Through five games on the season, Beck has stolen two bags in as many attempts but has struggled at the plate, going 2-for-13 with five strikeouts against two walks. The Rockies could end up moving the right-handed-hitting Beck into the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Moniak, though manager Bud Black hasn't clarified his plans for left field moving forward.

