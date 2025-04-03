Jordan Beck News: Sitting again Thursday

Beck is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Beck will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Rockies hand Mickey Moniak another start in left field after he went 1-for-2 at the dish in Wednesday's 5-1 loss. Through five games on the season, Beck has stolen two bags in as many attempts but has struggled at the plate, going 2-for-13 with five strikeouts against two walks. The Rockies could end up moving the right-handed-hitting Beck into the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Moniak, though manager Bud Black hasn't clarified his plans for left field moving forward.