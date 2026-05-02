Jordan Beck News: Stuck in short-side role

Beck went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Saturday against Atlanta.

Beck remains limited to a short-side platoon role, though he has seen an uptick in playing time of late with Colorado facing three lefties in the last four games. He delivered the only run of the game for the Rockies with a double in the third inning. Beck has struggled when given an opportunity this season, so he isn't likely to see his playing time tick up in the immediate future.