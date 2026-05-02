Jordan Beck headshot

Jordan Beck News: Stuck in short-side role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Beck went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Saturday against Atlanta.

Beck remains limited to a short-side platoon role, though he has seen an uptick in playing time of late with Colorado facing three lefties in the last four games. He delivered the only run of the game for the Rockies with a double in the third inning. Beck has struggled when given an opportunity this season, so he isn't likely to see his playing time tick up in the immediate future.

Jordan Beck
Colorado Rockies
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