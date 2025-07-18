Jordan Beck News: Stuffs stat sheet Friday

Beck went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

The triple was Beck's fifth of the season, and he also belted his 11th homer of the year while falling a double short of hitting for the cycle. The 24-year-old has seen close to everyday reps as Colorado's primary left fielder in 2025, and he should continue to see a boost in fantasy appeal whenever he gets to work from hitter-friendly Coors Field. Beck is hitting just .218 and slugging .419 on the road, but he's batting .310 and slugging .494 with 19 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 26 runs scored at home.