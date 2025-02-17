Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Beck

Jordan Beck News: Top candidate in right field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Beck is being considered the lead candidate to begin the 2025 season as the team's starting right fielder, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Saunders notes that the Rockies enter spring camp excited about Beck and the opportunity he has in front of him to take a step forward in 2025 after struggling to a .188 average with three home runs, 13 RBI, seven stolen bases and 14 runs during his rookie campaign (55 games). "We have some good, exciting talent coming up," said manager Bud Black. "Now it's a matter of when they pop." Beck is feeling confident in his ability to land the starting job, stating "I just need to go out there and play because I know what I can do. I can hit singles, I can hit doubles and I can hit homers. I can steal bases and I can play good defense. I don't think it has to be more complicated than that."

Jordan Beck
Colorado Rockies

