Jordan Beck News: Wraps up strong homestand

Beck went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Beck had a strong six-game homestand coming out of the All-Star break, racking up three multi-hit performances across six games. He also chipped in three extra-base hits (one home run), four runs scored and three RBI. Across 17 games in July, Beck has maintained a .328 average with six RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases.