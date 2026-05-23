Jordan Hicks Injury: Lands on IL
Hicks was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right lat strain.
Hicks had given up five earned runs while walking four and striking out three over two innings in his last three appearances. The move is retroactive to May 21 and Jordan Leasure was summoned from Triple-A to take Hicks' place in the bullpen.
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