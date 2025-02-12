Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Hicks headshot

Jordan Hicks News: Added 14 pounds this offseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Hicks said Wednesday that he added 14 pounds this offseason and is ready to "take the training wheels off" in his first full season as a starter for the Giants, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hicks got off to a nice start last season in his move from the bullpen to the rotation, but he hit a wall and finished with a 4.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 96:47 K:BB over 109.2 frames covering 20 starts and nine relief appearances. The 28-year-old should be better prepared to handle a starter's workload in 2025, but Hicks is a bit of a wild card in terms of his expected performance.

Jordan Hicks
San Francisco Giants
