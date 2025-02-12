Jordan Hicks News: Added 14 pounds this offseason

Hicks said Wednesday that he added 14 pounds this offseason and is ready to "take the training wheels off" in his first full season as a starter for the Giants, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hicks got off to a nice start last season in his move from the bullpen to the rotation, but he hit a wall and finished with a 4.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 96:47 K:BB over 109.2 frames covering 20 starts and nine relief appearances. The 28-year-old should be better prepared to handle a starter's workload in 2025, but Hicks is a bit of a wild card in terms of his expected performance.