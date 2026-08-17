Jordan Hicks News: Charged with blown save
Hicks blew the save Monday against the Cubs. He allowed one run on a hit and three walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings.
The right-hander was able to get the last out in the eighth inning but faltered in the ninth, surrendering a one-out single to Nico Hoerner that tied the game at 5-5 before the Cubs walked it off in the 10th frame. Hicks has put together a fairly respectable campaign, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 45:25 K:BB across 38 innings, though he's converted just one of three save opportunities.
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