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Jordan Hicks News: Charged with blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 10:24pm

Hicks blew the save Monday against the Cubs. He allowed one run on a hit and three walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

The right-hander was able to get the last out in the eighth inning but faltered in the ninth, surrendering a one-out single to Nico Hoerner that tied the game at 5-5 before the Cubs walked it off in the 10th frame. Hicks has put together a fairly respectable campaign, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 45:25 K:BB across 38 innings, though he's converted just one of three save opportunities.

Jordan Hicks
Chicago White Sox
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