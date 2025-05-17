Jordan Hicks News: Moving to bullpen
Hicks will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
San Francisco's experiment to use Hicks as a starter hasn't quite gone the way the team had hoped, as the 28-year-old owns a 4.81 ERA in 29 starts since joining the Giants last season. For comparison, he spent the first five seasons of his MLB career primarily as a reliever and logged a 3.85 ERA. Hayden Birdsong will move from the bullpen to fill the rotation spot vacated by Hicks and is due to start Tuesday against Kansas City.
