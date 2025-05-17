Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks News: Moving to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2025 at 3:27pm

Hicks will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco's experiment to use Hicks as a starter hasn't quite gone the way the team had hoped, as the 28-year-old owns a 4.81 ERA in 29 starts since joining the Giants last season. For comparison, he spent the first five seasons of his MLB career primarily as a reliever and logged a 3.85 ERA. Hayden Birdsong will move from the bullpen to fill the rotation spot vacated by Hicks and is due to start Tuesday against Kansas City.

Jordan Hicks
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
