Jordan Hicks News: Picks up four-out save
Hicks allowed one walk and struck out one across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save Monday against the Marlins.
Hicks was tasked with protecting a five-run lead, though he tallied the final out in the eighth inning with the bases loaded. He picked up the save as a result, but he still doesn't figure to compete for the closer role for the time being. In addition to Monday's performance not coming in a conventional save situation, Seranthony Dominguez was likely not available after pitching in both of the previous two days.
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