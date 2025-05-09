Jordan Hicks News: Quality start in fourth loss

Hicks (1-4) took the loss Friday against the Twins after allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.

It was just the second quality start of the season for Hicks, who also fanned at least six for only the third time in eight starts this season. The hard-throwing right-hander has given up at least three runs in six outings already this year, pitching seven innings on a lone occasion. Hicks will take an underwhelming 5.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB over 43.1 frames into his next scheduled appearance versus the Diamondbacks, who ranked fifth in runs scored (191) entering Friday's action.