Jordan Hicks News: Struggles continue Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Hicks (1-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Giants were routed 11-3 by the Brewers, coughing up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

After tossing six scoreless innings against the Astros in his season debut, Hicks' results have rapidly gone backwards. The 28-year-old right-hander has been tagged for at least five earned runs in three straight starts, leaving him with a rough 6.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings. There should be some positive regression coming -- Hicks' FIP is 3.98, and his 56.9 percent LOB rate is well below league average -- but he'll be tough to deploy until he begins to get back on track. Hicks is scheduled to make his next start at home this weekend against the Rangers.

