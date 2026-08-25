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Jordan Lawlar Injury: Clears concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Lawlar cleared concussion protocol following his removal from Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lawlar came out of the game after getting hit in the head by a pitch, but manager Torey Lovullo said that the 24-year-old is expected to be fine and will likely be in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale. Lawlar went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before his exit but still owns a .271/.348/.407 slash line through 67 plate appearances in the big leagues this year.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
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