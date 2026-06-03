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Jordan Lawlar Injury: Could move rehab to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 4:11am

Lawlar (wrist) could move his rehab to Triple-A Reno by the end of the week, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Lawlar had a third rehab outing and second in as many days Tuesday for the ACL D-backs. The outfielder has gone 2-for-8 with a stolen base and two runs scored while playing center field, left field and designated hitter. Lawlar, who is eligible to return this week, has been out since April 3 with a broken right wrist. His return will create an outfield logjam, especially with Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) also working his way back.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
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