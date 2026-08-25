Jordan Lawlar Injury: Exits after HBP

Lawlar was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs after getting hit on the head by a pitch, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lawlar was taken out of the game immediately after taking a 98.5-mph fastball off his helmet in the eighth inning. He managed to get up and off the field under his own power, though he will likely be evaluated for a concussion. Ryan Waldschmidt would be in line to start more often in center field if Lawlar has to miss time.