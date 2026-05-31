Jordan Lawlar headshot

Jordan Lawlar Injury: Makes first rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Lawlar (wrist) started in center field and went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and was hit by a pitch for the ACL D-backs in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lawlar also had an outfield assist while playing all seven innings. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Lawlar will play at least one more game in the ACL.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
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