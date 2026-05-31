Jordan Lawlar Injury: Makes first rehab appearance
Lawlar (wrist) started in center field and went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and was hit by a pitch for the ACL D-backs in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Lawlar also had an outfield assist while playing all seven innings. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Lawlar will play at least one more game in the ACL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Lawlar See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets31 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score41 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week49 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season54 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends54 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Lawlar See More