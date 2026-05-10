Jordan Lawlar Injury: Scheduled for imaging
Lawlar will undergo imaging this week to determine how his broken right wrist is healing, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Once the team assesses the state of Lawlar's wrist, they can determine which baseball activities he can ramp up. An earlier report indicated he was doing as much baseball activity as possible without using the right wrist. A ramp up could involve getting a bat in his hands and taking swings. Lawlar is scheduled to return in early June.
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