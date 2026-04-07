Jordan Lawlar Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Diamondbacks transferred Lawlar (wrist) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was given a 6-to-8 week recovery timeline after fracturing his right wrist last week, but the move to the 60-day IL guarantees he will be on the shelf until at least early June. Prior to the injury, Lawlar was off to a hot start this year, going 6-for-18 with a double, a homer and a steal in 20 plate appearances.