Jordan Lawlar Injury: Takes batting practice
Lawlar (wrist) took on-field batting practice last week, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Lawlar felt good following the batting-practice session, but the manager doesn't believe he's ready for game action. Lawlar is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list June 2, but that's unlikely to occur.
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