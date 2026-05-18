Jordan Lawlar Injury: Takes dry swings
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Lawlar has resumed light baseball activities after a CT scan showed his fractured right wrist is healing well, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The activities included taking some dry swings, among other things. Lawlar still has plenty of boxes to check before he's cleared for a rehab assignment, but this was an important step in his rehab process. The 23-year-old is already more than six weeks into an initial 6-to-8 week timetable, and it's unlikely he'll be ready to return within that timeframe.
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