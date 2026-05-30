Jordan Lawlar Injury: Takes live at-bats

Lawlar (wrist) took live at-bats Friday, MLB.com reports.

Lawlar took live at-bats for the first time since suffering a fractured right wrist in early April, facing off against the rehabbing Corbin Burnes (elbow). Pending the outcome of Friday's activity, Lawlar could play in a complex game Saturday. He's projected to rejoin the Diamondbacks during the second week of June.