Jordan Lawlar headshot

Jordan Lawlar Injury: Takes live at-bats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 5:39am

Lawlar (wrist) took live at-bats Friday, MLB.com reports.

Lawlar took live at-bats for the first time since suffering a fractured right wrist in early April, facing off against the rehabbing Corbin Burnes (elbow). Pending the outcome of Friday's activity, Lawlar could play in a complex game Saturday. He's projected to rejoin the Diamondbacks during the second week of June.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
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