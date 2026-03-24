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Jordan Lawlar News: Batting ninth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 4:49am

Lawlar started in left field and batted ninth in Monday's spring game against Cleveland. He went 0-for-1 with a walk.

Hitting at the bottom of the order appears to be Lawlar's landing spot, whether he's in left or center field. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo plans for Lawlar and Alek Thomas to toggle between the two positions until Lourdes Gurriel (knee) returns. Lawlar reached base at a .446 clip this spring after posting a .364 OBP last September, which bodes well for his projected deployment out of the No. 9 spot ahead of Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
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