Jordan Lawlar News: Cleared to start Wednesday

Lawlar (head) will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Lawlar made an early exit from Tuesday's 5-4 win after being struck in the head by a pitch, but his removal from the game was merely a precaution while he was put through concussion tests. Manager Torey Lovullo indicated after the game that Lawlar passed the concussion protocol, and with no symptoms surfacing overnight, the 24-year-old will be ready to play in the series finale. Since being reinstated Aug. 17 after an extended stay on the injured list due to a left hamstring strain, Lawlar has gone 4-for-21 (.190 average) with one home run, three RBI and three runs in seven games.