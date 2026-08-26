Jordan Lawlar headshot

Jordan Lawlar News: Cleared to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Lawlar (head) will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Lawlar made an early exit from Tuesday's 5-4 win after being struck in the head by a pitch, but his removal from the game was merely a precaution while he was put through concussion tests. Manager Torey Lovullo indicated after the game that Lawlar passed the concussion protocol, and with no symptoms surfacing overnight, the 24-year-old will be ready to play in the series finale. Since being reinstated Aug. 17 after an extended stay on the injured list due to a left hamstring strain, Lawlar has gone 4-for-21 (.190 average) with one home run, three RBI and three runs in seven games.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
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