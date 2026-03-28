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Jordan Lawlar News: Getting Saturday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Lawlar isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Lawlar has started the new season 1-for-7 with three strikeouts across Arizona's first two contests, and he'll now rest his legs during Saturday's series finale. His absence will allow Jorge Barrosa to start in left field and bat ninth.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
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